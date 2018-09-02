Security forces launched a massive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday morning after unknown terrorists attacked them, the police said.

The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at the security forces in Laddi Imamsahab area after which there was a brief exchange of gunfire.

“Searches are ongoing in the area to trace the terrorists,” the police said.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation there, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district.

More details awaited.

