The Jammu and Kashmir administration is upgrading infrastructure in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district to provide clean and fresh drinking water to residents under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme.

To address the challenges experienced by Brenti Bat Pora and neighbouring villages, the largest water reservoir tank and borewell in South Kashmir is being built at a cost of around Rs 744 lakh.

As per the reports, the project is around 98 percent finished, and the pipe network is about 75 percent finished as well. However, it is being expected that the tank will be operational within a month.

“The overall cost of the Brenti Bat Pora Water Supply Scheme is around Rs 744.50 lakh. This system will help a total of 860 houses and a population of 7,000 to 9,000 people in the hamlet, which consists of six to eight habitations ” stated Assistant Executive Engineer of PHE Anantnag Zameer Ahmad Raina.

Since 1975, the locals have been dealing with issues relating to the lack of potable drinking water.