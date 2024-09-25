Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

J&K Witnessed Voter Turnout Of 46.12% Till 3 PM, Reasi Leads With 63.91%

In an ongoing second phase of the J&K Assembly election, the union territory witnessed a voter turnout of 46.12% till 3 pm on Wednesday. Reports Election Commission of India. 

J&K Witnessed Voter Turnout Of 46.12% Till 3 PM, Reasi Leads With 63.91%

In an ongoing second phase of the J&K Assembly election, the union territory witnessed a voter turnout of 46.12% till 3 pm on Wednesday. Reports Election Commission of India.

Reasi recorded the highest turnout at 63.91%, followed by Poonch with 61.45%, Rajouri at 58.95%, Ganderbal also at 61.45%, Budgam with 49.44%, and Srinagar at 22.62%.

Earlier in the day, Polling for this phase commenced at 7 in the morning, with over 25 lakh eligible voters set to choose from 239 candidates across 26 constituencies. A total of 2,578,099 voters are eligible to participate, including 1,312,730 males, 1,265,316 females, and 53 voters from the third gender.

In the meantime, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led central government during a public rally in Jammu, stating that statehood was revoked in Jammu and Kashmir to enable governance by outsiders.

Also Read: J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

Additionally, he pointed out that, historically, several union territories have been granted statehood, but this was the first instance of a state being downgraded to a union territory.

Moreover, he also criticized Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, suggesting that the current administration benefits outsiders at the expense of local residents.

Must Read: J&K’s Ex-CM Omar Abdullah To Fight Elections From Ganderbal

Meanwhile, the final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

J&K J&K Assembly Election NewsX Voter turnout

Also Read

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Entertainment

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox