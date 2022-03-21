Representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community have demanded that they should be included in the new political initiative recommended by the delimitation commission.

As the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to create a buzz online and offline, the Kashmiri Pandit community have demanded electoral and political representation from the government of India. Representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community have demanded that they should be included in the new political initiative recommended by the delimitation commission. They have demanded reservation of four assembly seats and two parliamentary seats for Kashmiri pandits under the new set up.

The key demands put forth by the Kashmiri pandits include making Kashmiri Pandits part of new political initiative recommended by delimitation commission, allow Kashmiri pandits to exercise their fundamental rights in political process, reserve four assembly seats for Kashmiri pandits under new set up, reserve two parliamentary seat for Kashmiri pandits under new set up, take up constitutional measures in line with Sikkim Sangha, Puducherry assembly model of nominations Lastly, take up constitutional measures in line with erstwhile representation for anglo-indians in J&K assembly and parliament.

Speaking about Sikkim’s Sangha, Sangha assembly constituency in Sikkim does not exist on the map.It has no geographical boundaries to define its exact location. With 2,800 voters, the 32 Sangha assembly is spread across Sikkim. The constituency is reserved for the monks of the Sangha community. Only those whose names figure in records of 111 recognised monasteries can fight polls or vote. The constituency is recognised to preserve the distinct identity of Sangha.