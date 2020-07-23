Jharkhand Cabinet approved on Wednesday the Jharkhand communicable disease Ordinance in which fines of up to Rs 1 lakh and a prison sentence of up to two years can be levied on offenders of measures in place to deter COVID-19 from spreading. Under the current legislation anyone who doesn't wear masks in public spaces and speaks in public will be charged.

Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jharkhand Contagious Disease Ordinance under which penalty up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to two years can be imposed against violators of measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public can be booked under the new law. The state has reported 6,485 coronavirus cases including 3,397 cases and 64 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India’s coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

Also Read: Jharkhand imposes coronavirus lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government on Friday decreed that every person who comes to the state will have to stay in a 14-day home quarantine from the date of his/her arrival.

“Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall register his/personal details on the website of Government of Jharkhand preferably before his/her departure for Jharkhand and in any case not later than the day of arrival in the state,” Jharkhand Government said.

“Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard,” it added.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App