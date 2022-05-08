The ED on Friday raided the premises of Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal and several of her associates in multiple cities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested IAS Pooja Singhal’s chartered accountant (CA), Suman Kumar. The ED reportedly recovered Rs 17.79 cr in cash from Kumar’s premises on Friday amid the raids on associates of Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal. Moreover, the agency has recorded CA Suman Kumar’s statement.

The ED on Friday raided the premises of Jharkhand Mines and Geology Department Secretary Pooja Singhal and businessman Amit Agarwal in Ranchi. The locations of several associates of Singhal were also raided by the agency on the same day, including the premises of Suman Kumar.

IAS officer Pooja Singhal is under the ED lens due to her alleged role in allowing the operation of Pachadumar sand ghat illegally, through her handpicked contractors, without seeking wildlife clearance from the National Board of Wildlife.