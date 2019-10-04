Kashmir news: Despite a stern warning from the Indian Army to not play with the fire, the protests rally led by JKLF has continued on its way. The JKLF-led Peoples' Freedom March began in Bhimber area of PoK and was scheduled to reach Muzaffarabad today evening. If Pakistan does not stop the march, the marchers have said they will cross the LoC.

Kashmir news: The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Friday morning carried out what it called Peoples’ Freedom March towards the heavily-guarded Line of Control (LoC), despite a warning by India to stay away from the border. Reports said that the march started from Bhimber and is scheduled to reach Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir today evening.

However, the Pakistani media has not covered the march. The major media organizations of the country have stayed away from reporting it with reasons still unclear. Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, who was attacked in Karachi in 2014, has said that the TV channels of the country cannot protect their own freedom, thereby they are not showing the march. According to unconfirmed reports, the Pakistan Army has directed media to not air the protest rally.

As per social media, hundreds of people have joined the march which is proceeding towards PoK capital. The rally, if allowed, would proceed towards the LoC in the Chakoti sector on Saturday. According to a report published in Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, JKLF spokesperson Rafiq Dar has said that the march would end in Srinagar saying Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital is their ultimate destination.

Tatta Pani, PaJK:

October 04, 2019

Children welcome #JKLF's #FreedomMarch .

JKLF has launched a Freedom March to cross the Line of Control today.

Processions from all over Pakistani #Kashmir are flowing towards #LOC #Chakothi, Muzaffarabad, #PaJK pic.twitter.com/rQeawA9qta — Farhan Ahmad Khan (@TheFarhanAKhan) October 4, 2019

The JKLF is demanding to combine PoK and Jammu and Kashmir free from both Indian and Pakistani control. Reports said that the JKLF has trained thousands of youths to cross the LoC. However, the Indian Army has warned marchers to not play with the fire and stay away from the border.

Meanwhile, Kashmir continues to remain on the edge since August 5, 2019, when the Centre stripped the region’s autonomy. On Friday, the turbulent situation entered in the third month with all the communication channels suspended baring landline services. Most of the influential political leaders are either behind bars or under house arrest including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

