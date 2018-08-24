Jawaharlal Nehru University has proposed to rename its newly introduced 'School of Management' after BJP's stalwart leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death. This has been suggested in a bid to a renaming spree across the Indian states' landmarks. Apart from JNU, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat have also suggested to rename their landmarks.

After Yogi Adityanath who decided to name the Bundelkhand Expressway as ‘Atal Path’, it’s the Jawaharlal Nehru University which has proposed to rename its newly introduced School of Management and Entrepreneurship after the former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay a tribute.

This has been suggested by the university’s executive council.

The JNU’s decision come on the heels of the Centre and several state governments deciding to dedicate projects to the BJP stalwart. Earlier, the Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has announced to name its capital of the state from Naya Raipur to Atal Nagar.

Similarly, there are several other landmark places which will be named after the veteran and prominent BJP leader. Among them are AIIMS Rishikesh auditorium, a ghat on Sabarmati River in Gujarat and the cyber tower in Mauritius.

Even various other states including Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh have also requested the Centre to rename its landmarks like AIIMS Mangalagiri, Rohtang Tunnel and Habibganj railway station respectively.

Urging the Centre to change the Bogibel Bridge to Atal Setu, the Assam BJP legislator from Dibrugarh constituency, during a media interaction, Prasanta Phukan appealed that he felt Atal Ji had done a lot for the North-East as a Prime Minister. The best way to pay tribute to the visionary leader would be to name the Bogibeel Bridge as Atal Setu.

However, opposing the idea to rename the landmarks after Vajpayee’s demise, the BJP veteran leader’s niece Karuna Shukla is not in favour of the decision.

Naming the landmarks after BJP’s astute leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death as a political move, in an interview to a leading daily that Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla alleged that PM Narendra Modi, as well as BJP, is politicising Vajpayee’s demise for political gains in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Shukla further added to it that the BJP was selfish and doing politics in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Using his name, they were prepping for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shukla is a former BJP leader and now a Congress worker.

BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee took his last breath on August 16 at 93 after suffering a kidney infection.

