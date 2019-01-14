JNU case: Responding to 1200-page chargesheet filed by Delhi Police on Monday, Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar thanked Delhi Police and PM Narendra Modi in a sarcastic manner. Kanhaiya Kumar termed the chargesheet as a politically motivated step ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Umar Khalid said that they will fight the case and prove themselves innocent.

JNU sedition case: The Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and 8 others for allegedly holding an event in 2016, where anti-national slogans were raised. According to reports, the Delhi Police has filed an almost 1,200-page chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Kuslogansar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and 7 students from Jammu and Kashmir— Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat.

Reacting to the police action after 3 years, Kanhaiya Kumar termed the chargesheet a politically-motivated step. The news agency ANI quoted Kumar, saying, “If the news is true that a chargesheet has been filed, I would like to thank police and Modi ji. The filing of chargesheet after three years, ahead of elections, clearly shows it to be politically motivated. I trust the judiciary of my country.”

Talking to the reporters, former JNU student leader Umar Khalid dismissed the allegations of raising anti-national slogans against him. Umar Khalid said, “The government is trying to divert attention and change the narrative in an election year to hide their failure. We will fight the case and prove our innocence.”

The Delhi Police, in their statement, said they have enough evidence to proceed with the case against former JNU Students’ Union leaders. The Delhi Police added that they have no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including CPI leader D Raja’s daughter Aprajita, but they can summon all of them for questioning with the court’s permission.

