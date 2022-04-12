Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Delhi Police registered a case against anonymous ABVP students submitted by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA, saying that the ABVP students have indicated that they will file a complaint, following which "required suitable legal action will be taken."

Following a confrontation at Jawaharlal Nehru University purportedly over the provision of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami, Delhi Police stated it has received six complaints from students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Unidentified students affiliated with the Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students’ Association filed complaints with the Vasant Kunj Police Station, demanding an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Delhi Police registered a case against anonymous ABVP students submitted by members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA, saying that the ABVP students have indicated that they will file a complaint, following which “required suitable legal action will be taken.”

Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South West District, stated that a FIR has been filed in the matter and that the police are looking for evidence to identify the perpetrators.

“We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of ABVP, on Monday afternoon, against unidentified JNUSU, SFI, DSF students, accordingly we have a registered an FIR under section -323/341/506/509/34 IPC. Further investigation is on to collect factual/ scientific evidence and identify the culprits,” the police official said on Monday.

ABVP students stated that ‘Left’ students attempted to interrupt the Ram Navami Pooja being held at the Kaveri dorm on campus in their complaints. They said that students linked with left-wing organisations hurled stones at them, assaulted females’ modesty, and used harsh language toward them.

Sridevi, a University student, claimed that the Left students organised the attack ahead of time and used the warden’s name to sabotage the Pooja.

“They had created fake records in the name of warden that he has denied to organise any such Pooja on campus. They wrote on papers ‘Warden Sir requesting not to do such Pooja’ and pasted it on the walls. It was a planned attack; the Left students did not want us to do the Pooja,” she said.

She further claimed that the brawl erupted while she and the warden were cross-checking the same instructions, and that the accusations of a fight over eating non-vegetarian cuisine were false.

“When we asked the warden about any such instruction being carried out, he denied it. The Left students got furious with this and started abusing and thrashing us. They threw stones at us and created a hostile environment,” she added.

A first-year student of PhD, Prakash Kumar Jha said that the Left students instigated the violence saying that no such Pooja will be held on the campus.

“Pooja was organised by the Kaveri residence. There were no parties involved in it. The Left students wanted to disrupt the Pooja and were mobilising other students outside the hostel during the Pooja. The program had to start by 3:30 pm but was delayed by 5 pm because of them. We concluded the Pooja by 7 pm peacefully but as soon as we went outside the hostel, the Left students started abusing us,” he added.

Specifically, six people were injured in the brawl and were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.