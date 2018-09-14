The Delhi High Court has asked that why pre-poll debates are limited to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) elections only. The Court was hearing a plea filed by a JNU student who had challenged the cancellation of his candidature for the post of JNU students' union president.

The Delhi High Court has asked that why pre-poll debates for the students’ body elections are limited to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) only. Hearing a petition of a JNU student, who challenged the cancellation of his candidature for student union president’s post in the university, Justice Siddharth Mridul asked this query to senior advocate and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

During the hearing on the plea of a JNU student, Delhi High Court Justice Siddharth Mridul said that the pre-poll debates for students body election should be taken beyond universities.

Meanwhile, hearing JNU student’s plea, the Delhi High Court stayed JNU’s decision which had cancelled NSUI nominee Vikas Yadav for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president’s post.

According to report, Vikas Yadav’s candidature for students’ union president’s post was cancelled as he had failed to pay a Rs 20,000 fine. The fine was imposed on Vikas Yadav for selling pakodas inside the university campus to mark his protest against PM Modi’s Pakoda employment comment.

On the other hand, pre-poll debate in presidential elections is a common phenomenon in many countries. One of the biggest examples is the United States where the presidential nominee conducts several pre-poll debates which are also televised on their national channel to put their perspective and party agenda in front of the people. However, this practice is not a part of the electoral process as India practise the parliamentary form of democracy and not a presidential form of democracy.

The elections for students’ union president in Jawaharlal Nehru University are scheduled to take place on Friday (September 14).

