A CCTV grab of the suspect, who allegedly attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) leader Umar Khalid outside Delhi’s Constitution Club, has been released by the national capital police. The CCTV camera was installed at Vitthalbhai Patel Road in Delhi. The JNU leader escaped unhurt on Monday after being attacked by an unidentified man, who fled from the spot and left his weapon behind. The Delhi Police has filed registered an FIR into the matter and hand over the case to its Crime Branch. After being attacked by an unidentified armed man, the JNU leader has asked the national capital police to provide him with high security.
However this is not the first time that Umar Khalid has approached the Delhi Police, asking high for security, two months ago, the JNU leader had written to the Delhi Police to provide him with security.
