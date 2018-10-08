The Delhi High Court has allowed CBI to file a closure report in the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed missing case. The High Court allowed Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees to move to the trial court for the status report. Earlier, the CBI had said that they have completed the investigation and taken a decision to file a report under section 169.

In the missing case of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, the Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the CBI to file a closure report. The High Court bench comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel allowed Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees to move the trial court for the status report.

The High Court told Fatima Nafees, who had moved the high court in November 2016, that she can raise all contentions available to her before the trial court and disposed of the petition.

The Delhi High Court bench had reserved the verdict in the case on September 4, 2018, and today, almost a month after the CBI informed had informed the bench about its decision to close the case under section 169 (release of accused when evidence is deficient) of the CrPC.

Talking to the reporters, the CBI’s counsel Nikhil Goel had said, “We have taken a decision to file a report under section 169 (release of accused when evidence is deficient) of the CrPC. We have completed the investigation. We did not want to file a closure report before the trial court without bringing it to the knowledge of this court. The court may dispose of the petition today after which we will file the closure report before the magistrate and the petitioner may file a protest petition if they wish to.”

