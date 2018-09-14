ABVP has put up posters promising to ban short dresses for women in JNU, protect the university from “anti-national comrades” and close eateries serving non-vegetarian food in its campus. However, the ABVP has denied putting up posters.

The counting of votes in JNU will begin tonight and the results are likely to be announced on Sunday morning.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is again making the headlines but again for all the wrong reasons. Now, if reports are to be believed, BJP backed ABVP has put up posters promising to ban short dresses for women in JNU, protect the university from “anti-national comrades” and close eateries serving non-vegetarian food in its campus. However, the ABVP has denied putting up posters.

“Left parties are scared of us and hence, this is propaganda against us. We have not issued any such poster,” ABVP’s Saurabh Sharma was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The posters have come up on the day when JNU polls for the JNU student’s union are underway.

“Reduction of opening hours of the central library for girls at night, no extra short dresses and only Indian clothes, no entry of girls in boys’ hostel and no birthday celebrations. We will ensure all of this to avoid cases of sexual harassment and molestation,” the poster read.

Not only this, the poster further claims to preserve the campus from terrorists and anti-national comrades. The poster further includes restrictions on the timing of Ganga dhaba ( an eatery on the campus) which as per the poster is “adda of leftists and molesters.”

The ABVP is contesting on all 4 posts in the university and is against the United Left Front, an alliance of all the Left parties (AISA, AISF, DSF and SFI) on campus.

ABVP has 3 major posts in Delhi University students union elections and is hoping to make their mark at the JNU as well.

The counting of votes in JNU will begin tonight and the results are likely to be announced on Sunday morning.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More