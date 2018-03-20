According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police is currently questioning Professor Atul Johri of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) in relation to sexual harassment cases against him. Eight women have come out and filed complaints against the professor fo sexual misconduct. On Monday, students had set off on a march to the Vasant Kunj Police station demanding his arrest.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested and questioned Professor Atul Johri of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) following accusations of sexual harassment against him. The students of JNU had been demanding his arrest since past few days. On Monday, they set off on a march to the Vasant Kunj Police station. They found support with their professors who demanded separate FIRs in all complaints of harassment filed against him.

According to news agency ANI, the professor is currently being questioned. Earlier, the teachers had said that eight women students had lodged complaints against the professor, however, the Delhi Police had registered only one FIR under only one name.”Even though you have received 8 complaints, each of which reports incidents that are distinct and separated by space and time, you have chosen to register only one FIR under only one of the names. We are shocked to learn this as the law requires that a separate FIR is registered for each complaint,” they said in a petition.

In a statement, the students had also accused the administration and the professor of having a financial nexus. “There is a financial nexus between the professor and the administration. No instrument has been purchased for years, but still crores of rupees have been spent,” they said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, DCW has also issued notices. “JNU matter of sexual assault of 9 girls is extremely shocking. The man appears to be a serial offender. Even more shocking is the fact that Delhi Police is yet to arrest the accused. DCW is issuing notices in the matter. We are in support of the brave complainants,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

