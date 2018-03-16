The Delhi police registered an FIR against a JNU professor Atul johri for sexually assaulting nine JNU college girls. The victims stated that the JNU teacher would pass lewd comments on their figure and would demand sex when denied he would often threaten to ruin PhD careers. Refuting the allegations, the JNU professor stated that on February 27, he had issued a warning to nine students for being constant absent from the class.

In a shocking incident being reported from the national capital, at least nine girl students alleged sexual molestation against a Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) professor. The complaint was filed against JNU professor Atul Johri with the Delhi Police on Thursday night. As per the complainant, the professor at School of Life Sciences has been accused of demanding constant sexual favours from the girl students. The complainant further claimed that the professor often passed lewd remarks on the ‘figure’ of girl students who worked in his laboratory at the University. The matter was highlighted after a 26-year-old student from JNU went missing on March 10. Later, in an e-mail, she had called the JNU professor Atul Johri ‘characterless and mannerless’.

The e-mail by the JNU scholar to the professor Atul Johri read, “I am leaving your so-called prestigious lab just because you are a characterless person and you do not have manners, how to talk to girls and you have a particular pattern by which you make every girl feel that she is worthless and you are a kind of Baba of Life Sciences, so hard luck.” earlier, the girl who had reportedly gone missing from March 10 was traced down at her relative’s place on Thursday. The complainant is said to be studying Integrated MPhil and was pursuing PhD under Atul Johri’s guidance.

Meanwhile snubbing away the molestation allegations, the JNU professor claimed that he had already issued a warning to nine students on February 27 for being constantly absent from the class. As per the copy of letter accessed by DNA, JNU professor said, “Most of the times you were absent. Please find another lab; It is very difficult to finish PhD on time, otherwise. You have already crossed 30 days leave”. The matter was highlighted after a number of girl student from Johri’s lab stated that he would often pass lewd comments and demand for sex when denied he use to threaten students by stating that he would ruin their PhD career.

