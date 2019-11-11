JNU protest: The students are staging protest over fee hike, dress code, curfew timing and limited access to the university library. They have demanded the vice-chancellor to meet students and fulfill their demands.

A scuffle broke out between the police and protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who have blocked entry to the university as they agitate over fee hike, curfew timing and dress code.

In a latest development, the protest outside the university has intensified with the deployment of additional forces at AICTE. The police also resorted to water cannons to disperse the protesters.

JNU protest: What are the demands?

The students are demanding the Vice-Chancellor meet students to end the deadlock and fulfill their demands

They are demanding the rollback of 300 per cent fee hike of the hostel facilities

The curfew timing proposed in hostel manual has also been condemned by the students as they demand consultation with students before the revised norms are brought in place

Limited access to the library has also been challenged as the students demand 24*7 access to library

The students have also suggested the university to consult all the stakeholders before the recommendations are implemented.

Reasons for #JNUprotest include:

1. Rent for student single room hiked from ₹10 to ₹300

2. Rent for student double room hiked from ₹20 to ₹600

Reasons for #JNUprotest include:

1. Rent for student single room hiked from ₹10 to ₹300

2. Rent for student double room hiked from ₹20 to ₹600

3. One-time refundable mess security deposit hiked from ₹5,500 to ₹12,000

The protesters can be seen beating tambourine and raising slogans against VC M Jagadesh Kumar as they call him a thief. The students are also shouting Delhi Police Go Back slogans as they demand an immediate meeting with the vice-chancellor to end the deadlock.

What are the new hostel charges?

The revised hostel charges comprise single room rent which has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month. For the double-sharing room, the rent has been increased from Rs 10 per month to Rs 300.

This is exclusive of the service charges which will be Rs 1,700 per month. Earlier, the students were not required to pay any service charges.

Delhi: Students of JNU continue to protest over different issues including fee hike. Rent for student single room hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300, rent for student double room hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600, one-time refundable mess security deposit hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

In accordance with the proposed provisions, the total hostel fee of Rs 2,500 per month will be raised to Rs 7,000 per month while the admission fee will be hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 12,000.

The refundable security deposit has also been hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

