JNU protest: The protest has been on for more than 10 days, and have only escalated throughout this period as the associate dean of students (DoS) allegedlly remains captive by students.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has once again made headlines for protests, this time demanding the dilution of fee hike and providing students with affordable education.

The protest has been on for more than 10 days, and have only escalated throughout this period as the associate dean of students (DoS) reportedly remains captive by students. The university vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, on the other hand, has failed to have a word with over 8,000 students staging the protest.

What are the students protesting for?

The new hostel manual draft to be implemented by the hostel administration comprises mess fee hike, specific dress code, curfew timings for hostellers.

The draft manual also includes installation of electricity and water meters, which will make the facility chargeable alongside monthly service charge of Rs 1,700 which is expected to be raised further

Dr. Vandana Mishra, Associate Dean of Students being kept in illegal captivity by some JNU students since morning. She is still confined in her class room in SIS building. Her health is deteriorating. This is shameful and unbecoming of students. pic.twitter.com/3Nh2QVHYWB — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 8, 2019

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said the fee hike will hit the economically weaker students and the curfew timing will hinder library access to students after 11:30 pm

The students claimed that said rules if implemented will tarnish the inclusive idea of JNU and encourage privatisation.

Speaking to The Wire, JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon asserted that the new VC since the time he took charge has tried to change everything about the institution hinting that the democratic thread of the university has been hampered in the process.

Moon said the latest amendments aim to privatise education and treat it merely as a commodity which will be affordable as well as accessible to only a certain class and section of people.

JNUSU president Aise Ghosh on DoS being held captive claim said it was an attempt to malign the students adding that the students were responded with a long silence when they confronted her on the manual.

Ghosh claimed that Vandana Mishra told the underprivileged section to look for alternatives if they were not able to abide by the new norms.

The JNU hallways have once again echoed with Inquilab Zindabad and Azadi slogan with the students claiming no word of assurance from the VC.

Meanwhile, JNU VC on November 9 claimed that the university authorities made sincere efforts to engage students in dialogue but were humiliated and forced to sign resignation letters.

