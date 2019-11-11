JNU protest: HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has assured students that their issues will be resolved soon. He was stuck inside JNU campus for over 4 hours following the convocation program in the wake of protest organised by the JNU's students union.

The protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University has taken a dramatic turn with the Delhi police and students engaging in a scuffle. The students have categorically rejected the revised hostel manual proposal urging the university authorities to dilute the fee hike and demanding direct interaction with vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

To pacify protesters, Minister of Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank assured the students that their issues will be resolved soon. He was stuck inside JNU campus for over 4 hours following the convocation program due to protest organised by the JNU’s students union. To disperse the agitators the police also resorted to water cannons.

Why are the students protesting?

The students are protesting over fee hike, revised hostel manual proposal under which the rent for single room has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 300, while for a double room, the rent has been hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600, alongside a hike in refundable security deposit. The security deposit which used to cost Rs 5,500 to students will now cost them Rs 12,000.

Demand raised by students:

Withdraw curfew hours proposed in the revised hostel manual

Withdraw dress code for students

Withdraw limited access to library facility as students reiterate 24*7 access to the university library

Withdraw the fee hike

Students insist on demand to meet the Vice-Chancellor.

JNU alumnus Umar Khalid asserted that the fee hike will affect 40% of the underprivileged students suggesting the affected lot may be forced to drop out from the university.

The protesters also claimed that the proposed rules, if brought in place, will dilute the inclusive idea of JNU and encourage privatisation given the recommended fee hike.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon told The Wire that the new VC has time and again attempted to subvert the democratic structure of the university.

