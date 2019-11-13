The Ministry of HRD on Wednesday announced partial rollback of the fee hike for which protests have been on in the university for more than ten days. The students in response have demanded complete rollback as they continue with the protests.

JNU protest: In a major victory for the Jawaharlal Nehru University students, the hostel fee hike has been rolled back with the JNU executive committee announcing major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. The committee has also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

Confirming the news, the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked students to get back to classes. Interestingly, the specifications of the rollback are yet to be released. The JNU students’union has been protesting over the revision of hostel manual that comprises fee hike of single as well as double sharing room alongside the introduction of service charges of Rs 1,700 which is a major bone of contention for the students.

Sources suggest that the service charge will continue to be applicable while the room rent has been reduced to Rs 100 only for the EWS students. There is also speculation over no concessions for the students from SC, ST, and OBC. In response, the JNU students seem unconvinced with the declaration as they demand a complete rollback asserting that the protest will continue.

Key takeaways from today’s JNU EC meeting:

Single occupancy room rent: Rs 200

Double occupancy room rent: Rs 100

Caution deposit: Rs 5,500

Service charges: As per actuals

Utility Charges: Rs 1700

Economic assistance for the EWS students

Why were the students protesting?

The protest was over the proposed changes related to hostel room rent which was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 300 for the single room while for the double-sharing room, the rent was hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600. The provision of Rs 1,700 service charges was also challenged by the students. The university did not charge any service fee before. The refundable security deposit was also hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.

#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes. @HRDMinistry — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) November 13, 2019

Demands raised by students:

Other than hostel rent, the students demanded nullification of curfew hours proposed in the revised hostel manual

The dress code proposed in the hostel manual has also been challenged by the students

The students also denounced the university authorities for limiting library access and demanded 24*7 access to the library.

