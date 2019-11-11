JNU protest: Students on Monday staged protest over fee hike, dress code. The Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu is also attending the convocation ceremony today.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Monday staged a massive protest rally outside the university campus against the anti-student policies. Reports said hundreds of students staged near the convocation venue where vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu was attending a university event. The protests were held over the fee hike in the new hostel manual that includes the dress code and curfew timings also.

Students alleged that they have been protesting inside the campus for over two weeks but the vice-chancellor is not paying any attention to their demands. they also said most of the students belonged from poor families despite all the facts, the officials hiked the university fee.

Reports said the students have been protesting for around 15 days against the new hostel fee hike. Earlier, JNU Vice-chancellor had accused students for keeping Associate Deen Vandana Mishra in illegal captivity during the protest.

JNU Students Union president has also said that the hostel fees have been increased and curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced for the varsity students which is a great concern.

JNU has been always in news for controversies. Last year, the students boycotted the convocation and accused the VC of violating their democratic rights.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that the traffic movement is closed from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU has been suspended due to a demonstration. The police also said that the traffic has also been suspended from Nelson Mandela Marg from PS Vasant Vihar to PS Vasant Kunj due to a demonstration. it tweeted: Traffic Alert: Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch.

