Social media has come up with interesting memes and jokes after Jawaharlal Nehru University students opposed the varsity move to hike the hostel manual proposal. The JNUSU on Monday staged a massive protest outside the campus and engaged in a scuffle with the Delhi Police. The protesting students have been demanding direct interaction with the vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

To disperse the agitators the police also resorted to water cannons. However, it was Minister of Human Resources and Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who assured the students that their issues will be resolved soon. Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the campus for over 4 hours after he was invited for the university convocation. Due to the protests, his security guards failed to occupy the space for the cavalcade and stuck inside the campus.

Most of the social media users criticised the JNU students over the protests. One of the social media users wrote: An undergraduate student at IIT will end up paying in excess of Rs 8 lakh for a four year course. What greater contribution does a JNU warrior make to the society that he is pampered with fee which even after the proposed hike will be a pittance in comparison !.

Another user wrote: If you can’t pay 300 Rs P/M also after the age of 20 in your life you are a wasting your lives doing post graduation in #JNU #jnuprotest

However, some of the users supported the JNU students over their rejections towards the fee hike. The users wrote: JNU students are protesting not against any minor fee hike but massive, which is a step to strategically eliminate 40% of students from this university and make education a commodity up for sale.The protest is to save the idea of public university.

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted: A University of nation-builders, has for generations, made possible the blossoming of talent at affordable costs: exactly as it should be. The unprecedented pressure the BJP govt has brought upon it, to break its spirit should not be allowed to succeed. 900% fee hikes??

The students are on road to protest for their right because of the manifold increase in hostel fee. But neither the #JNU administration nor the government cares. @PMOIndia is defying that India is a welfare state. #jnuprotest

It's again an attack on education.

Look at the brutality on the protesting students who were on their way to AICTE Auditorium.

Such things on students on #NationalEducationDay?

