JNU protest: Police on Monday used water cannon to disperse protesting students. The protesters alleged that the university has hiked fee which is a great concern for poor students.

The Delhi Police on Monday resorted to water cannons to disperse the protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who were protesting against the anti-student policies. Hundreds of students staged a massive protest outside the JNU campus over the fee hike in the new hostel manual that includes the dress code and curfew timings.

Students were seen chanting the anti-administration slogans near the convocation venue where the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu was also attending the convocation ceremony. The students were seen breaking down the barricades and raised slogans with placards in their hands.

The students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union has been on strike for the last two weeks against the hostel manual. The students alleged that the manual has provisions for the fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for the varsity students.

The protesting students claimed that they will end strike after the hostel manual will be withdrawn. The students accused Vice-Chancellor of not pay heed to their requests despite several meetings.

The police have now taken JNUSU office bearers o meet the VC to discuss the new hostel manual which included anti-student provisions.

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who was attending the convocation, was not also able to come out of the venue. Later, the police requested the students to let him go.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has said that the traffic movement is closed from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU has been suspended due to a demonstration. The police tweeted: Traffic Alert: Obstruction in traffic from Baba Gangnath Marg to JNU due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch.

Dr. Vandana Mishra, Associate Dean of Students being kept in illegal captivity by some JNU students since morning. She is still confined in her class room in SIS building. Her health is deteriorating. This is shameful and unbecoming of students. pic.twitter.com/3Nh2QVHYWB — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) November 8, 2019

