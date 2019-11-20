The university’s visually challenged students’ forum has called for a peaceful protest against the Delhi police over the atrocities on students done by the police.

JNU students to protest: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, who were going to Delhi Police Headquarters for a demonstration against the lathi charge of Delhi Police on the students of the University, were taken by the police to Vasant Kunj police station. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) forum for visually impaired students had called for a demonstration today in front of Delhi Police Headquarters against the lathi charge of Delhi Police on the students of the University and demand for justice for persons with disabilities. Meanwhile, a delegation of JNU students have reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) in New Delhi. The Ministry has appointed a high power three-member committee for discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues in the University.

As the protest over fee hike has taken u-turn after JNU authorities failed to restore normalcy in the campus. The protesting students were lathi-charged by the Delhi police personnel. Reports said, a visually impaired student Shashi Bhushan Pandey was beaten up and taunted by the police personnel over taking part in a peaceful march to Parliament organized by the JNUSU.

Pandey was taken to AIIMS Trauma centre after the police lathis did not even spare him from getting injured. While narrating the ordeal, Pandey had accused police personnel of taunting him for taking part in a protest. He claimed that policemen had asked him if he is blind, why he has come for the protest. Pandey, who is also a councilor of the students union, was ruthlessly beaten up.

The police action has been condemned by the university’s visually challenged students’ forum and National Platform for the Rights of Disabled. They have expressed shock over the behavior of police personnel over Pandey who was kicked and thrown on the ground. The forum has issued a statement over the police act and has asked members to lead a peaceful protest against the police on Wednesday.

In yet another embarrassment, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar has skipped an urgent meeting called by the HRD ministry over the JNU deadlock. Reports said the high-powered committee meeting was attended by all the 13 deans. However, the absence of VC has not been explained yet.

JNU students have been protesting for the last several days over the fee hike and hostel manual. Earlier, VC Jagadesh Kumar appealed the protesting students to attend classes and called off the protests.

