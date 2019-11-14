JNU protest: A statue of Swami Vivekananda inside Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) was vandalized by miscreants. In a major victory for the Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Wednesday rolled back the hostel fee hike.

With the Jawaharlal Nehru protests not mellowing down anytime soon, another controversy has hit the university as the authorities have filed a police complaint against students alleging that the soon-to-be inaugurated Vivekananda statue placed inside the campus vicinity was demolished by the students.

JNU Associate professor Anand Ranganathan calling the vandalism shocking and unacceptable asserted that Freedom of Speech and Expression does not mean hurting someone physically or defacing, vandalising public property.

Responding to allegations, JNUSU president Oishi Ghosh said Vivekananda’s statue is clearly a tactic to divert the whole attention. None of the JNU students have done it.

Yesterday, in a major victory for the Jawaharlal Nehru University students, the hostel fee hike was rolled back with the JNU executive committee announcing major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. The committee also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students.

Confirming the news, the Ministry of Human Resource Development asked students to get back to classes. Interestingly, the specifications of the rollback are yet to be released. The JNU students’union has been protesting over the revision of hostel manual that comprises fee hike of single as well as double sharing room alongside the introduction of service charges of Rs 1,700 which is a major bone of contention for the students.

Sources suggest that the service charge will continue to be applicable while the room rent has been reduced to Rs 100 only for the EWS students. There is also speculation over no concessions for the students from SC, ST, and OBC. In response, the JNU students seem unconvinced with the declaration as they demand a complete rollback asserting that the protest will continue.

