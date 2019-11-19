JNU protests: The Opposition parties including Congress, BSP, and AAP on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the police action against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students protesting against the hostel fee hike. They also slammed the Delhi Police for beating and detaining the students. According to the JNUSU, the male police personnel manhandled and groped female students.

JNU protests: A day after Delhi Police flexed muscles on the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students attempting to march towards Parliament, the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded high-level probe into the police action. Several students were injured on Monday after police resorted to lathi-charge, following the students’ march against the fee hike.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Congress parliamentarian TN Prathapan condemned the lathi-charge on the students. He said that the entire Opposition stand with the students. Seconding him, BSP lawmaker Danish Ali said that a high-level probe should be launched into the police action. The Aam Admi Party also came down heavily on the police for what it said as beating students mercilessly for raising their genuine demands.

However, the Delhi Police have denied resorting to lathi-charge or using force against the protesting students. Several videos have surfaced on the social networking sites which purportedly showed students being beaten and bundled into police vehicles. Over 100 students were detained and several others were injured. The Delhi Police have also filed an FIR against the students for allegedly damaging public property.

JNU students’ protest over fee hike: Delhi cops groped women protesters, says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

On Tuesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association protested against the police action. The teachers also supported the students’ demand for complete roll-back. The placards of the protesters read JNUTA rejected fee hike.

JNU student protest: Social media sides with protesting students

The Jawaharlal University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has condemned the police action. Speaking at a presser, the students said the Delhi Police threw them on barricades placed to stop the Parliament march. They alleged that the police switched off the lights in the night and flexed muscles on the protesters. The JNUSU also refused to call off the protest until their demands are met. Their main demand is the complete roll-back of the hostel fee.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App