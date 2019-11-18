JNU protests: Delhi Police on Monday flex muscles on the Jawaharlal Nehru students protesting against the proposed hostel fee hike. Hundreds of students were trying to march towards Parliament but were stopped by a heavy contingent of police. Around 100 students have been detained. Several students were also injured.

JNU protests: Several Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were injured in police action after the former tried to march towards the Parliament against the hostel fee hike. The protests turned violent when the students started removing barricades placed by the police to make way for their march. Several pictures of students, who were allegedly beaten by the police, are doing rounds on social media. Dozens of students were detained including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh. It has been over two weeks of continuous protests.

Refusing to budge, Aishe said that the protests would continue until the demands of students are met including the complete roll-back. Condemning the police action, the JNUSU president said that every student of the varsity was a leader and the agitation would not end by arresting a few office-bearers of the students’ body. The NSUI, student wing of the Congress, has expressed solidarity with the protesting students. The body also slammed Delhi Police, for what it called, a brutal assault on student and activist during the march.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police urged the students to maintain peace and avoid taking law in their hands. Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO, said that they told students to not cause inconvenience to the public by blocking roads.

Lashing out at the Central government, Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson, said that the proposed hostel fee hike would make it impossible for around half of the students to continue their studies. He said that the JNU would also become the country’s one of the most expensive varsity. Khera asserted that the BJP-led NDA government was afraid of the youth.

Earlier in the day, the Human Resource Development Ministry appointed a three-member committee to resume the functioning of the varsity. HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam said that the committee will hold dialogue with the students and submit recommendations. However, the JNUSU rejected the proposal for dialogue.

