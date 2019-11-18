JNU protests: Several Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have been injured in the police action after they tried to march towards Parliament against the hostel fee hike. Dozens of students were detained. Several metro stations were shut in the Delhi capital in wake of the protests.

JNU protests: Clashes erupted on Monday between the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and the police after the former tried to march towards Parliament. Chanting slogans against the government and displaying placards, the students began their march from the campus. Police had placed barricades near the campus which were removed. The students were allowed to take out the protest march.

However, police had erected barricades one-kilometer away from the Parliament to keep students away. As the students tried to break barricades, the police swung into action and resorted to lathi-charge. The students protested near Safdarjung Tomb after their march to Parliament was stopped. They are demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

The Delhi Police detained at least 50 JNU students this afternoon. The JNUSU has maintained the reason for the march was to appeal parliamentarians to fight on their behalf inside the parliament where the winter session began today. Section 144 was imposed around JNU, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people.

Mandeep S Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police, said they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations made by JNU students following clashes between the students and police, earlier today. Entry and exit gates at the Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, and Central Secretariat stations in Delhi been closed temporarily, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on its official Twitter account. Trains are not halting at these stations.

Overs the past two weeks, the protesting students spearheaded by the JNUSU, have been demanding complete roll-back of the proposed draft hostel manual. According to the manual, the rent for a single-seater room was hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 600. It was raised from Rs 10 to Rs 300 for a double-seater room.

The students will also be charged Rs 1700 as utility charges. After the protest, the JNU announced partial roll-back, keeping the single-room rent as Rs 300 and double-seater room rent as Rs 300. However, the students dubbed it a mere eyewash and continued the protests.

Last week, clashed took place between the riot-gear police and the students on the JNU’s convocation day. On Monday morning, the Education Ministry formed a three-member panel to recommend measures for restoration of the normal functioning of JNU.

