Women's Development Cell (WDC) of Miranda House issued a statement on social media that they have received a number of complaints against a post-graduate student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a former member of the All India Students Association (AISA).

The Women’s Development Cell (WDC) of Miranda House College of Delhi University on Thursday issued a statement on social media saying that for in the past few weeks they have received a large number of harassment complaints against a post-graduate student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who has been troubling the college girls. He is reported to be a former member of the All India Students Association (AISA), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation. In the complaints, it is mentioned that the student sends salacious jokes to the college girls. The WDC of Miranda College has accused the JNU student of cheap sexist mentality which is leading to the harassment of women students.

In the past, the accused JNU student is reported to have been removed from the protest group Pinjra Tod after many girls filed complaints about his indecent behaviour during the protests. Due to his attitude, many girls were uncomfortable throughout the protest, said WDC.

Anoushka Parija, WDC president, said the harassment by the JNU student increased to such a level that the girls who became his victims circulated a warning thread for other girls to stay away from him. She said that WDC floated a statement so that more students can come out to share their experience in this matter. She added that WDC has taken a decision to send these complaints to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the college and will take legal action against the PG student.

Reacting to the WDC statement, the JNU student refuted all the allegations. Earlier, AISA also threw him out of the organisation.

The alleged student said that the statement has neither mentioned any case nor a particular incident. He added that the statement from Women’s Development Cell on social media is a baseless act against him by a few members of the organisation.

