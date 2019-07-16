Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) security guard Ramjal Meena has turned many heads as he clears entrance examination for BA (Hons) in Russian language. He said university teachers and students had supported him throughout to pursue studying.

The 34-year-old first generation learner from Rajasthan’s Karauli cracked JNU entrance examination for admission into BA Russian (Hons). He said people at JNU do not believe in a social hierarchy, and everyone from teachers to students encouraged him to study and added that he feels like an overnight sensation now.

Meena, who’s the son of a daily wager attended a government school in his village Bhajera. But due to financial crunch, he had to discontinue his education later and eventually had to work to support his father.

It was his grit to learn that persuaded him to work towards his dreams as last year he graduated in Political Science, History and Hindi through distance learning from Rajasthan University.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the university always supports students from diverse backgrounds and nurtures them by providing them critical thinking ability.

Meena has three daughters and lives in one-room-set in Munirka. He said he was so busy in fulfilling his family responsibilities that he never got the time to pursue higher studies but cracking the JNU entrance has given him a reason to smile.

He also credited JNU’s academic environment that boosted him to revive his dreams. For his entrance preparation, Meena relied on newspapers through apps on his phone and PDF notes provided by the students.

