JNU sedition case: The Delhi Police have said it will soon file a chargesheet against Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in the sedition case. Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said the case was in its final stages. Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid were arrested in a sedition case in 2016 for allegedly organising an event in support of terrorist Afzal Guru who had attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001.

The investigation was complex as the team also had to visit other states for taking statements, the Delhi Police chief further said. The controversial event had sparked a nationalism debate in the country, resulting in protests across the country by Hindutva groups.

The Opposition-led by Congress had alleged the BJP of stoking the issue of nationalism to shroud its failure in keeping promises. The activists have accused the Delhi Police of working at the behest of the Centre. They alleged that doctored videos were widely circulated to defame JNU by BJP and RSS. They further questioned why the national capital police have not filed any charge-sheet against JNU students.

The leaders of BJP had alleged that Kanahaiya Kumar, a staunch critic of Narendra Modi government, raised anti-slogans inside JNU campus.

Delhi Police chief Patnaik was speaking at a press conference of Delhi Police on Wednesday. Kanhaiya Kumar will be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Begusarai on a CPI ticket.

