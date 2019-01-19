JNU sedition case: Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid have been accused of raising anti-India slogans at a purported event in support of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Their arrests then had triggered a massive controversy with Opposition leaders accusing the Delhi Police of working at the behest of Modi government.

A Delhi court on Saturday pulled up the Delhi police for filing a chargesheet against former JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar without getting sanction from the legal department of the Delhi government-led by Arvind Kejriwal. Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat told the national capital police that the court will not take cognisance of the chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar until the Delhi government allows it. In response, Delhi Police urged the court to grant them 10 days to procure required sanction from the Delhi government. The court fixed the JNU sedition case matter for February 6.

The Delhi Police had approached the Delhi government for sanction approval on the same day they filed the chargesheet. The Delhi Police on Monday had filed a 1,200-page chargesheet against JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly holding an anti-national event at Jawarharlal Nehru University in February 2016. Besides Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven students from Jammu and Kashmir have also been named in the charge sheet.

Kanhaiya Kumar has raised questions on the chargesheet against him, saying it is a clear case of vendetta by the Modi government. He said the government was trying to malign the image of its critical voices ahead of 2019 polls as the government had failed to fulfil its promises.

