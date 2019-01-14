JNU sedition case: The Delhi Police special cell on Monday filed a charge-sheet against 35 people today. Almost three years ago, several individuals including former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Syed Umar Khalid made headlines for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans at the JNU in New Delhi. The Patiala High Court will consider the charge sheet filed by the police tomorrow.

The Delhi Police special cell on Monday filed a charge-sheet against 36 people including former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid, Anirban Bhattacharya and Syed Umar Khalid in connection with the controversial sedition case that took place in JNU almost three years ago. In 2016, JNU students made headlines for allegedly shouting anti-national slogans at the JNU in New Delhi in 2016. According to a report in ANI, the Patiala High Court will consider the charge sheet filed by the police tomorrow.

According to a report in the Republic, Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, Umar Gul (Jamia University), Basharat Ali (Jamia University), Raes Rasool, Khalid Bhat (JNU student) have been named as the prime accused in the incident.

Both Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid were arrested in a sedition case in 2016 for allegedly organising an event in support of terrorist Afzal Guru who had attacked the Indian Parliament in 2001.

Chargesheet filed under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 124A 323, 465, 471,143, 149, 147, 120B, in 2016 JNU sedition case. https://t.co/GYFT5G9sni — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2019

Several videos from the protest surfaced on social media that were aired on Zee News. After being verified, the CFSL report claimed that the videos were not doctored. Meanwhile, the investigation team also found that formalities required to conduct an event at JNU were not completed. The initial probes have also found that the seven students who raised anti-national slogans were Kashmiris and were in contact with Umar Khalid.

Reports said that the Kashmiri students have been charged with section 124A, 147, 149 and 120B of the IPC. While there are 36 names that have been suspected in the charge sheet, the police have failed to gather any evidence against them.

While commenting on the matter Kanhaiya Kumar said that he would like to thank police and PM Modi for the filing of chargesheet after 3 years, ahead of elections clearly shows it to be politically motivated. He added that he trusts the judiciary of my country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More