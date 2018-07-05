JNU on Thursday upheld the rustication of Umar Khalid and a fine of Rs, 10,000 imposed on then president of the JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar in a case related to the campus event organised on February 9, 2016, against Afzal Guru's hanging.

JNU on Thursday upheld the rustication of Umar Khalid and a fine of Rs, 10,000 imposed on then president of the JNU Students' Union Kanhaiya Kumar

The inquiry committee of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday maintained the rustication of Umar Khalid and a fine of Rs, 10,000 imposed on then president of the JNU Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar in a case related to the campus event organised on February 9, 2016, against Afzal Guru’s hanging.

Earlier a panel in 2016 had imposed the monetary penalty on 13 other students for the violation of disciplinary norms. The fined students had then approached the Delhi High Court which had directed the university to place the matter before an appellate authority to review the panel’s decision.

As per the reports, the panel has confirmed the decision in the case of Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar. “The penalty has also been reduced for some students,” news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

Kanhiya, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were charged on February 12, 2016, with sedition and arrested in connection with a case of sedition registered over holding the event at the varsity to stage protest against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

The arrest of the students and case of sedition against them had triggered widespread protests.

Earlier in 2016, JNU had announced rustication of Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhhatacharya while Kanhaiya was charged with sedition and Rs 10000 was imposed on him.

Umar and Kanhaiya were arrested and both of them spent 15 days in Tihar under judicial custody.

A Kashmiri student Mujeeb Gattoo, who was found shouting “anti-national” slogans on February 9 by the varsity’s High-Level Enquiry Committee (HLEC) report was also rusticated by the administration.

After the JNU’s panel decision, the JNU students had gone on an indefinite hunger strike to demand revocation of punitive action. The students had taken out a march late night from Ganga Dhaba to administration block against the action.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More