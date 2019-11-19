JNU students protest over fee hike: Reports said the police have registered two FIRs and detained 100 JNU students who tried to break the barricade and fought with the police.

JNU students protest over fee hike: A day after staging a massive protest in Delhi over unprecedented fee hike, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union or JNUSU on Tuesday warned that protests will continue if the government fails to withdraw the fee hike proposal. The students have sent an ultimatum to JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in this regard. In a press conference, the students alleged that the Delhi Police stopped peaceful protests midway and imposed Section 144 and resorted to lathi-charge. Several JNU students are said to be injured due to police action. However, the Delhi Police has vehemently denied the charges levelled against them.

Reports said the police have registered two FIRs and detained 100 JNU students who tried to break the barricade and fought with the police. The first FIR was registered under Section 186/353/332/188/147/148/149/151/34 of the Indian Penal Code along with Damage to Public Property Act. The police and students came face to face on Monday when the former was en route to Parliament to stage a protest over the fee hike. For the past several days, the JNU students are demanding complete withdrawal of the hiked fee.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh condemned the police action on students. Levelling serious allegation against Delhi Police officers, Ghosh said several students were groped by male police officers, even though female officers were present on the spot. The police took the protesters to Delhi cantonment police station and then to Saket in a tactic to delay them. From Saket, the students were taken to the delegation and when the representatives left, the lights were turned off and the innocent students were beaten black and blue, the JNUSU president added.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today criticised the Delhi Police. AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the students were lathicharged for raising their voices against fee hike. Singh also condemned the cops for beating a visually challenged student. Visually challenged JNU student Shashi Bhushan Samad was brutally beaten by Delhi Police. An injured Samad was rushed to the AIIMS where he is recuperating now.

