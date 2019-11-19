JNU student protest over fee hike: The big shots like Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt and others are coming out for the support of the students and this is how they are reacting to it, check details inside.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University are protesting against the hike in the fee structure of hostel and about the dress code and curfew timings. On Monday, the student of the University lead the protest march towards the Parliament and held up the banners of saving the public education and about how the fee must fall down so that the students can be ensured of affordable hostels. In support of the students the big shots are reacting in such a way that is giving motivation to them and the big shots came out on social media and started reacting for the support of the protest and raised the question towards the Arvind Kejriwal’s government and the central government.

The big shots came out as a huge support to the students of the University and one of the pursuing student and a politician/ activist, Shehla Rashid also said that the government supporters are stealing the private pictures of the students from their facebook and are circulating them, that is making the JNU protest even more intensified. Shehla added to it that such type of activity will not break the protest and the protest is not about anyone’s look or habit, the protest is all about the future of the students.

As JNU protests intensify, private photos of protesting students are stolen from FB & circulated publicly by govt supporters. But JNU students won't be deterred by these cheap tactics, because it's not about any individual's habits/looks; it's about creating an egalitarian future — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) November 19, 2019

Actor, director Pooja Bhatt also tweeted about the JNU protest and said that education is the right of the students as breathing clean air is and it is not a privilege to them. Pooja reacted against the brutality of the police against the students and she questioned the police that is they forgetting about their primary duties that are to serve and protect and not to show brutality against students. Pooja added to it that it is tragic to see how the police are treating the students of JNU.

Education is not a privilege. It is as much of a right as breathing clean air. Very disturbing to see the police behave in this brutal manner with students from #JNU. Do they forget that their primary duty is to serve and protect? Why resort to violence? Against students? Tragic. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 19, 2019

