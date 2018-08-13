Ruckus was witnessed at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid was attacked by an unidentified man on Monday afternoon, August 13. Hours after the attack the student leader has asked Delhi Police to provide him protection. Khalid came to light in February 2016 after he faced seditious charges along with then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for allgedly organising a protest event on Afzal Guru.

Khalid hogged headlines recently as well after a fresh row erupted 2 weeks back after the JNu administration refused to accept his PhD submission

Hous after Jawaharlal Nehru University student activist Umar Kahlid was attacked by an unidentified man Delhi’s Constitution Club at an event, he has asked the Delhi Police to provide him high security. Khalid was scheduled to attend an event titled ‘Towards a Freedom Without Fear’ which was organised by United Against Hate Initiative. “I was having tea with some friends at the stall right outside Constitution Club when a hefty man came from behind and grabbed my neck with his arms,” Khalid told Indian Express.

Kahlid added that he has received threats in the past as well, but this was the 1st time there was an attempt to kill him. Following the incident, he has demanded police protection. Khalid came to light February 2016 after he faced seditious charges along with then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for allgedly organising a protest event against the judicial killing of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat in the campus.

ALSO READ: Umar Khalid shot at by an unidentified man at Constitution Club in Delhi

Khalid hogged headlines recently as well after a fresh row erupted 2 weeks ago after the JNU administration refused to accept his PhD submission. To which, he responded that he will fight back and all this is happing since he is a staunch critic of the ruling dispensation.

Earlier, after the assassination of Banglore-based journalist Gauri Lankesh, Khalid had said that she was a strong supporter of the JNU movement and her assassins’ bullets would not silence her ideas.

We were four ppl at a tea stall, and then one guy came and attacked with a pistol. This was in the heart of Delhi. I don't know who those people were, I appeal to Police to investigate the matter: Umar Khalid pic.twitter.com/7Pa7KMgqe7 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

#WATCH Delhi Police DCP Madhur Verma says 'It is being verified. Umar Khalid said that he was attacked. Somebody pounced on him and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid.But couldn't. According to Khalid the attacker fired in the air and was chased by people' pic.twitter.com/vhQrknlokB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

ALSO READ: Umar Khalid attacked: Twitterati pours in support for the JNU scholar

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew issues legal notice to Amit Shah, alleges defamatory statements at Kolkata rally

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More