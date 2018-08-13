An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the at Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, August 13. Khalid was unhurt. The incident took place when the student-activist had arrived at the club to attend an event titled ‘Towards a Freedom Without Fear’. More details awaited. Reacting to the incident, JNU scholar said that people who speak against the ruling dispensation are threatened. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened,” Khalid added.