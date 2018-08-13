An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the Constitution Club of India on Monday afternoon, August 13, the at Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi.

An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside the at Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, August 13. Khalid was unhurt. The incident took place when the student-activist had arrived at the club to attend an event titled ‘Towards a Freedom Without Fear’. More details awaited. Reacting to the incident, JNU scholar said that people who speak against the ruling dispensation are threatened. There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened,” Khalid added.

Delhi: An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club of India. He is unhurt. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ubNh4g4D80 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

There was an event, Umar Khalid accompanied us. We were at a tea stall when a man in white shirt came,pushed&opened fire at him. Khalid lost his balance,fell down&bullet missed him. We tried to catch the man. He fired aerial shots,pistol slipped off his hands,he fled: Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/oqRcfgRPcY — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Shocking and highly condemnable: a guy attacked Umar Khalid from behind and tried to shoot him in Delhi. This is the direct result of hatred whipped up by Republic TV & other hate media. I spoke to Umar. He's okay, but we should be very very worried about his safety. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) August 13, 2018

