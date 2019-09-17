United Left swept all four central post of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls. Students Federation of India (SFI) won the president's post after 13 years.

The United Left parties, consisting of Students Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation(DSF), the All India Students Association (AISA) and the All India Students Federation (AISF), bagged all four top posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls.

SFI won the president’s post after 13 years. Aishe Ghosh elected as the JNUSU president with 2,313 votes. Ghosh beat ABVP’s Manish Jangid, who managed to get 1,128 votes, reports said.

AISA’s Satish Chandra Yadav elected the general secretary and the post of vice-president was secured by DSF’s Saket Moon. AISF’s Mohd Danish elected as the joint secretary post. The United dominated and won all four seats since 2016. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed the second position on all posts last year.

ABVP aimed to increase their vote bank by celebrating the scrapping of Article 370 in Kashmir, they had mentioned it in their speech as well. Congress’ National Students’ Union and Chhatra Rashtriya Janata Dal also took part in the union poll. NSUI contested only for the post of the president.

More than 5,700 students cast their vote this year. The voter turnout in the JNUSU union polls was 67.9, which is said to be the highest in last seven years.

The results scheduled to be declared on September 8 but stayed by the Delhi High Court after two students alleged that their nominations for the election of councillor had been rejected illegally.

Last week, the EC had decided that last 150 votes will no be announced, so as to not violate the High Court order. On Sunday, it refused to announce more than 700 seats -5,050 out of 5,762 votes were announced.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App