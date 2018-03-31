Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching to the Parliament against the bail of professor Atul Johri, accused of sexual molestation alleged that they were assaulted and molested by the Delhi Police. One of the students who had alleged molestation and released pictures of the incident has now been booked by the Delhi Police under the charges of assault and rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

The Delhi Police in a turnaround of events has registered an FIR against one of the several Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who alleged molestation by the police personnel during the recent protest conducted against the sexual harassment case involving tainted professor Atul Johri. The student had shared several pictures and videos of the scuffle between the Delhi Police and the JNU Students, teachers during the protest which went viral on social media earning criticism for the police for failure in handling the ‘peaceful’ protest.

Sheena Thakur, a sociology department student of the JNU had alleged molestation from the Delhi Police during the protest march which took place on March 24. She had also released several pictures of the incident supporting her claims but now the Delhi Police has instead registered a case against her on the charges of “assault”, “outraging the modesty of a woman” and “rioting while armed with a deadly weapon”, as per a Buzzfeed report. However, Thakur has a complete story to tell about the day when she and a few of her friends were allegedly assaulted by the Delhi police.

Thakur and her friends who stand on the verge of getting arrested any moment had claimed that they were groped, grabbed and punched by Delhi Police officials when the March was halted near the INA area with the police using force and water cannons to stop the movement which had started from the JNU Campus for the parliament in protest of Professor Johri’s bail and the recent hike in JNU fee.

Thakur said she heard a police official shouting “Tear off her clothes,” before she was caught hold off. Adding that the students detained by the police without any official complaint were bundled in a single police vehicle and taken to a detention centre in South Delhi where they were asked to change clothes and their mobiles were taken away by the police. A photo of Thakur trying to avoid the clutches of a female police officer trying to grab hold of her through her top has been shared over thousand times on social media.

In the protest, an Indian Express journalist was also assaulted by a police officer. She later filed a complaint against the officer and a protest was also staged by journalists against the officer’s arrest who had damaged the scribe’s camera and pushed her against the wall. Later Delhi Police after issuing an apology had suspended the officer. The group of students and teachers from JNU were protesting against the bail granted to JNU professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women. The protest took a violent turn after it was halted by the Delhi Police.

