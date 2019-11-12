JNU students protest against fee hike: While a common man pays Rs 2,000-3,000 (minimum) for a single room set and Rs 4,000-5,000 (minimum) per month, a JNU student gets it at an affordable price of Rs 300 per month in the heart of Delhi along with free medical and other facilities.

JNU students protest against fee hike: The massive protest staged by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union outside the JNU campus over several issues including the recent fee hike raises a question mark on the legitimacy of the students’ demands. On the 16th day of the protest, the university administration and the students union have failed to reach a conclusion over the fee hike. While the protesting students say at least 40 per cent students, who come from poor background, won’t be able to pursue their studies at the prestigious university due to the sudden hike in fee, taxpayers have alleged that the cost of education is comparatively cheaper than other universities in the country hence the JNU students’ demands are illegitimate.

The dramatic protest erupted at JNU after authorities hiked the room rent, refundable mess security deposit, service charge, and water and electricity tariffs. Students said the proposed rules ranging from a 300% hostel fee hike to dress code and restriction of their movement on the campus are draconian and affect their studies.

Several political leaders have openly supported the students’ movement including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Sitaram Yechury, an alumnus of the university, said JNU is a university of nation-builders, that has for generations, made possible the blossoming of talent at affordable costs and the process should continue forever. Questioning the Centre’s intention behind a 900% fee hike, he said the unprecedented pressure put the BJP government on JNU students should not be allowed to break the educational institute’s spirit.

Retweeting Yechury’s post, Digvijaya Singh condemned the Delhi Police action on the protesting JNU students. The Congress leader said he supports the students’ demand and the Centre must withdraw the proposed hike in JNU. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP should consider JNU as an eyesore in their Scheme of Things, he alleged. Only Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had joined several students, who were protesting against the arrest of JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar in a sedition case filed over an event organized on the campus against the hanging of Afzal Guru, was missing in the action. In January 2016, Rahul Gandhi had visited protesting students at Hyderabad Central University who were agitating over the death of Ph.D. student, Rohith Vemula.

How legitimate are the students’ demands?

Protests erupted at JNU over the following things:

1. Rent for double room hiked from Rs 120 to 3600 per annum — Rs 300 per month

2. Single room rent hiked from Rs 240 to Rs 7,200 per annum — Rs 600 per month

3. Refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to 12,000 — Students will get back the money after the completion of their course curriculum

4: Service charge from 0 to Rs 20,400 — Needs to be verified if the university administration has hiked the fee

5: Water and electricity charge from 0 to Rs 5, 896 per annum*— Rs 491 per month

Students say most of the students won’t be able to pay the amount as it is beyond their capacity. At the same time, the protesting students haven’t disclosed how much money the government pays them in the name of fellowships and scholarships.

Speaking to Indian Express, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president N Sai Balaji said 70-80% of BA and MA students receive the merit-cum-means scholarship (MCM) scholarship while around 90% of M.Phil and Ph.D. students receive the fellowships. Balaji also said that BA and MA students are likely to receive an MCM of Rs 2,000 per month while M.Phil and Ph.D. students will get non-NET fellowships of Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 per month. Apart from that, several JNU students balance work and study at the same time. The extra income is never taken into consideration.

While a common man pays Rs 2,000-3,000 (minimum) for a single room set and Rs 4,000-5,000 (minimum) per month, a JNU student gets it at an affordable price of Rs 300 per month in the heart of Delhi along with free medical and other facilities. Apart from that food is available at dirt cheap rates at the hostel canteens and at Ganga Dhaba and at the library canteen. But the students are never satisfied. Many of the PhD students at Mahanadi hostel earn much more than lakhs of rupees which is never taken into consideration.

The question arises: If an undergraduate IIT student ends up paying in excess of Rs 8 lakh for a four-year course, what greater contribution does a JNU warrior make to the society that he is pampered with a fee which even after the proposed hike will be a pittance in comparison!

But the students are confident that say no one can extinguish the spirit of JNU despite mindless slandering. They say two key portfolios of Finance and Foreign Affairs under current government are held by former JNU students Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar respectively while the world acknowledges the talent that was nurtured in this prestigious university.

