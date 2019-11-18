JNU students rally: Tweeple is continuously pouring in their reaction over Jawahar Lal Nehru students' rally after the imposition of section 144 against the fee hike. From defending the JNU students' protest to opposing it, Twitterati are sharing their opinion regarding the same.

JNU students rally: Social media has been flooded with reactions of tweeple who are constantly tweeting about the situation of Jawahar Lal Nehru students rally which has been stopped after the imposition of section 144 against the fee hike. From sharing videos to sending their opinion on the micro-blogging site, the tweeple are actively tweeting about the situation in the near campus.

One of the users wrote that it is a shameful for a minimal increase of fee per month. Also asked the reason for asking the ruckus by JNU students. Further pointed out that Congress is supporting JNU Freebies and had demanded free education for students.

Another user wrote that it is brave fight for every student who are fighting for the right to education. While someone wrote that the students are misusing the freedom of expression.

All this for what?? Dear parliamentarians these students are the future of India..Do not evade their questions. #JNU People of this country pay taxes so that their kids can get education and not beaten. So do your duty.@DrRPNishank @PrakashJavdekar @rajnathsingh @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/Da9V1ftzOA — Sonam (@Sonamgoyal88) November 18, 2019

In Japan & USA, youngsters do part-time jobs to pay their #fees in 10k dollars and bear their own living.

They do not disrupt nation, do not beg each time but run multinationals.

What contribution have #JNU students made so far to the society and in job creation?#mondaythoughts — Aman Karan (@Aman_Karan_2011) November 18, 2019

I request to Honourable @narendramodi @rsprasad @AmitShah to please take some serious action against #jnu student are dng such a stupid things against government which is not respectable,this are not students,real students are not fronted in protesting,killing them is not crime — Ravi patel (@raviptel127) November 18, 2019

Mark my words every time #JNU goes out to protest against Centre it helps #NarendraModi

Students protests in the Past against the Govt has worked, when the there is pol downswing in popularity. in recent past it has only added to the popularity. #EmergencyinJNU #leftkillingJNU — Gaurav Dixit (@DixitGK) November 18, 2019

Due to the imposition of section 144, several students not allowed to carry out their march towards the parliament to mark protest against recent fee hike.

Observing a massive protest, on Sunday, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, requested the students in a video to return to their classes. In a video message released on the varsity’s website, he stated that the worried parents and students are continously mailing him about the situation as it is affecting their academic activities. Ever since the university had issued the draft of a hostel manual which included the provisions hostel fee hike, dress code and hostel timings, the students are continously protesting in the campus.

Keeping in view to restore the situation, the Education Ministry formed a three-member panel to recommend measures for the normal functioning of the central university.

HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam stated to a leading news agency that the government had appointed a three-member high power committee in a view to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders. Also advised the university administration for resolution of contentious issues.

