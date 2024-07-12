JNU To Launch Centres For Hindu, Buddhist, And Jain Studies

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced plans to establish new centres for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain studies under its School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. The decision was formalized during a meeting of the JNU Executive Council on May 29.

According to an official notification released on July 9, the move is part of JNU’s commitment to implement the National Education Policy (2020) and promote Indian Knowledge Systems within the university.

“The Executive Council has approved the recommendation to establish the following centers within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies,” stated the notification.

This initiative mirrors efforts at Delhi University (DU), which recently launched a Centre for Hindu Studies offering a master’s degree program and planning to introduce undergraduate courses. Additionally, DU already hosts a department dedicated to Buddhist Studies and received approval from the central government to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism earlier this year, with an estimated cost of ₹35 crore.