Around 500 students tried to enter JNU VC's house on Monday. Condemning the act, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife for hours. While students alleged that they have been protesting since a week and VC is not meeting them.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday alleged that some students forcibly entered his house and confined his wife for several hours. According to the reports, 500 students tried to enter the JNU VC’s house. After the incident, M Jagadesh Kumar told the media that he was out for an official meeting when the took place. Around 400 to 500 students were shouted slogans against the University administration and some of them even pushed the guards aside and forcibly entered his residence when his wife was alone.

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that one can imagine the tensed situation of a lone lady at home being surrounded by 400-500 sloganeering students. She was confined at home for around 3 hours. After some time the students dispersed to their hostels. No police complaint has been filed by the Vice-Chancellor in this regard yet.

Few hundred students have broken into my residence at JNU and have confined my wife inside the house. She is alone at home and terrified. Very unfortunate. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 25, 2019

Students on Protest:

At least seven students have been protesting and are on a hunger strike against the new admission process initiated by the university. The JNU has announced an online system of entrance exam, which will be implemented from this year. The reports say that a group of students went to the vice-chancellor’s house to meet him and talk about the issue as he had not been meeting them. Last week, when students tried to talk to him, Kumar offered them sweets instead of finding a solution to their concerns, reports.

A student told the media that they went to meet the V-C at his residence and were manhandled by the security personnel. In the collision, many students got injured, including JNUSU president N Sai Balaji. The JNUSU is now also demanding VC Kumar to be removed.

The students have been on hunger strike from March 19 and reportedly their health is deteriorating day by day.

