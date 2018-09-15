JNUSU Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls began after 15-hr suspension on Saturday. The counting of votes was suspended after an alleged attack on the counting centre by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Counting of votes for the JNU students union (JNUSU) polls was suspended Saturday by election authorities

JNUSU Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The election committee on Friday suspended the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections 2018 after some ABVP students allegedly broke the glasses of the SIS building. The reports suggested that the incident happened around 4 am on Saturday.

After the JNU committee announced to suspend the counting all JNU organisations including AISA, DSF, NSUI, BAPSA, SFI, SRJD and other, issued a joint statement demanding ABVP members Saurabh Sharma, Raghavendra Mishra, Akhilesh Pathak and others to vacate the counting venue immediately and allow the election committee to continue to counting process. The JNU committee has also demanded an unconditional apology from ABVP as some EC members got injured in the incident.

However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday refused all the allegations put by Election committee and countered saying officials were trying to rig polls in favour of left parties and did not allow ABVP’s counting agent to enter.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Blog

