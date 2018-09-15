JNUSU Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The election committee on Friday suspended the counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections 2018 after some ABVP students allegedly broke the glasses of the SIS building. The reports suggested that the incident happened around 4 am on Saturday.
After the JNU committee announced to suspend the counting all JNU organisations including AISA, DSF, NSUI, BAPSA, SFI, SRJD and other, issued a joint statement demanding ABVP members Saurabh Sharma, Raghavendra Mishra, Akhilesh Pathak and others to vacate the counting venue immediately and allow the election committee to continue to counting process. The JNU committee has also demanded an unconditional apology from ABVP as some EC members got injured in the incident.
However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday refused all the allegations put by Election committee and countered saying officials were trying to rig polls in favour of left parties and did not allow ABVP’s counting agent to enter.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Counting update!
After 1st round of counting at SIS, 4 Left unity candidates and one BAPSA and NSUI candidates are leading.
ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma led violence during counting, alleges JNUSU EC member, according to certain media reports.
Security guard injured
A security guard got injured when violence took place during counting at JNU.
GRC appointed
Grievance redress cell (GRC) appointed and JNU Election Committee approved observer who is a JNU professor is present in the counting.
ABVP responsible: Shehla Rashid
Despite ABVP's best efforts, counting in JNU resumes: Shehla Rashid on Twitter.
Tejashwi on JNU polls
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the democratic process is being demolished on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
Rigging in polls: ABVP
Vijay Kumar, @abvpjnu President said “Counting is being done without adhering to the rules. EC is not following the requirements of election procedure. The biased way of handling elections has put a question mark on EC’s neutrality. We have approached Grievance Redressal Cell.”— ABVP (@ABVPVoice) September 15, 2018
According to various media reports, JNUSU 2018 election results will be declared by Sunday late evening.
Voter turnout
The voter turnout in the JNUSU 2018 elections was 67.8 %
Left-wing student organisations have alleged that ABVP students broke the glasses of the School of International Studies building.
Visuals from JNU election centre
Counting center JNU pic.twitter.com/X0b2vfHpC7— Vaisakh jayapalan (@jayapalvaisakh) September 15, 2018
The counting of votes was suspended after an alleged attack on the counting centre by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). However, the ABVP has rejected allegations.
Counting resumes after 15-hr suspension
Counting resumes in presence of GRC appointed and JNU election committee approved observer, a JNU professor. JNU election commission stands by its decision to not allow any counting agent after final call and opening of ballot boxes.
Visuals of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Visuals of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where students were injured in a scuffle between Left parties and ABVP.