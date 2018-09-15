JNUSU elections 2018: Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday refused all the allegations put by Election committee and countered saying officials were trying to rig polls in favour of left parties and did not allow ABVP's counting agent to enter.

After the Election committee on Saturday announced to halt the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) elections 2018 and alleged ABVP leaders tried to snatch the ballot boxes and misbehaved with the EC officials, ABVP responded to all the allegations and refused them.

In a statement, ABVP expressed deep concerns over the way the counting was conducted and alleged that the EC officials were involved in rigging the JNU election in favour of Left organizations.

“ABVP firmly believes that transparency of the electoral process has been compromised and EC officials are guilty of breaking the seal of the ballot box and starting the counting of Central Panel votes without the presence of counting agents, ” ABVP said.

“When ABVP raised the objection, workers of Left organizations started manhandling ABVP counting agents. Most of the Left organization workers are not even the students of JNU,” the statement added.

ABVP said that the left-party workers stormed into the counting complex and started with violence and even EC members with them.

The election process for JNUSU requires the designation of counting agent for each candidate for each School on the posts of Central Panel.

“Counting of votes is being done without adhering to the rules. EC is not following even the bare minimum requirements of election procedure. The biased way of handling elections has put a question mark on EC’s neutrality. We have approached the Grievance Redressal Cell to seek justice.

