Jawaharlal Nehru University students union newly elected president N Sai Balaji hit out at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her yesterday's statement, in which she alleged that certain forces in JNU are trying to wage a war against India. On Wednesday Balaji that her statement is baseless and condemnable and went on to allege that she herself has not yet answered questions on the Rafale deal.

A day after Defence Minister and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus Nirmala Sitharaman alleged that some force in JNU were waging a war against India, the newly JNU students union president N Sai Balaji retorted by saying that her charges are utterly baseless and condemnable. He went on to allege that she herself has not yet answered questions on the Rafale deal, which recently hogged headlines. Meanwhile, a statement issued by JNUSU on Wednesday said that the ruling party has innumerable times invoked the imagined category of “anti-national” and has crackdown many voices of resistance.

Sitharaman’s comments came just after JNUSU polls, in which the United Left grabbed all the keys posts and clashes were witnessed between members of right-wing students group, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA).

