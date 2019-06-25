Jawahar Lal Nehru University Student Union President N Sai Balaji has opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory language for undergraduate students of BA and B.Tech courses. The move was proposed in response to the letter received in October from HRD minister which requested that Hindi should be made a compulsory subject in all schools and universities of India.

Jawahar Lal Nehru University Student Union president N Sai Balaji has accused the administration of trying to make Hindi a compulsory subject for undergraduate students. Jawahar Lal Nehru University offers BA and B.Tech courses at the undergraduate level.

JNUSU president has said that the 151st academic council is scheduled to meet on June 28 and the JNUSU representative is invited for it after being systematically kept out of decision making bodies in the past. One of the agenda items for the meeting is the addition of Hindi as a compulsory subject for undergraduate students of BA and B.Tech courses, he added.

The proposal was in response to a letter received in October 2018 from the HRD Ministry. In the letter, it was requested that Hindi should be made a compulsory subject in all the schools and universities of India and all necessary and appropriate action should be taken to encourage the use of Hindi in Government offices.

The JNU unit of Student’s Federation of India (SFI) also opposed the move and said that they are neither in favor nor against any particular language as they have always exercised and celebrated the multi-linguistic nature of India. They also added that what we need right now is to preserve and care for each and every regional language to celebrate the linguistic diversity of India and imposition of Hindi is an undesired way as this will not bring any glory to JNU or to the Hindi language.

