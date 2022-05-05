Curfew that was imposed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following incidences of violence in the district has been extended till May 6

According to an order issued by the Region Police Commissioner, the curfew that was imposed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur following incidences of violence in the district has been extended till May 6.

The order stated, “The curfew imposed in the Jodhpur Commissionerate region on May 3 has been prolonged until May 6. Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been exempted from the curfew.”

However, the curfew has been waived for students and professors who are taking the examination. Medical staff, bank officials, judicial officers, and media people are also not subject to the curfew.

The decree further said that “newspaper hawkers shall be aauthorizedto distribute the newspapers.”

In the meantime, internet access in the district is still unavailable.

“After reviewing the law and order situation, the decision to reinstate mobile internet services will be made. Mobile internet connections are currently unavailable “Jodhpur District Magistrate Himanshu Gupta remarked.

The situation in the district is currently ‘calm,’ and 140 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that occurred hours before Eid.

On Tuesday, hours before Eid, tensions erupted in Gehlot’s hometown of Jodhpur, causing officials to ban mobile internet connections and impose a curfew in 10 police station regions of the city.

There was a ruckus over the placement of religious flags atop the Jalori entrance circle in Jodhpur, which resulted in stone-pelting and the injury of five police officers.

Following the incident, the Jodhpur Police Department issued orders to enforce a curfew and suspend mobile internet services in order to prevent misinformation from spreading.