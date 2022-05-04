97 persons have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to the Jodhpur unrest

Following the Jodhpur Violence case, 97 persons have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to the Jodhpur unrest, despite a substantial police presence throughout the area.

Following the crisis in the region, curfew has been imposed while the police is in high alert.

Speaking of the recent actions to control the situation, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police stated that the district’s curfew is severely enforced. Officers of a higher rank have been stationed at Jodhpur as every minor incident that occurs in the district is being tracked.

Meanwhile, Satish Poonia, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, has asked Governor Kalraj Mishra to launch an investigation into the incidents of violence in Jodhpur and to issue necessary instructions to the state government to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state.

He also asked the Governor to pursue the accused with zeal.

Clashes erupted during the Eid prayers at the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, the home area of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. However, to disperse the mob, police used a lathi charge.

This came after the region was tense on Monday following stone-pelting events between two groups over the flying of various flags at Balmukand Bissa near the Jalori Gate crossroads circle.